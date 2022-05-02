Hardik Patel removes Congress’ name from Twitter bio amid exit rumours

Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel on Monday removed the party's name from his Twitter bio. "Proud Indian Patriot. Social and Political Activist. Committed to a better India," Patel's new Twitter bio read.

While the reasons behind the move are not clear yet, according to reports, Patel has also removed the party's name from descriptions in his Whatsapp and Telegram accounts.

This came days after Patel dismissed rumours of his joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), even as he said he was upset with the state unit of the Congress.

"People will say a lot of things. When Joe Biden won the US elections, I praised him. This is because his vice president is of Indian origin. But does this mean I will join Biden's party?" he was then quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Of late, Patel had been praising the ruling BJP in Gujarat. He lauded the BJP for revoking Article 370 and launching the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Patidar leader said that such decisions of the saffron party should be commended.

Later, he issued a clarification about the same. "If a rival has a good quality, then, in politics, we will have to think about it. If they make bold decisions, we will also have to make bold decisions. If you waste your time, then people will leave you. There are many young people who want to work for the party. I openly wish that such youngsters should get an opportunity".

Patel had further said he was not upset with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi, but with the state leadership.

"I am not upset with Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi. I am upset with the state leadership. Why am I upset? Elections are coming up and in such times work should be done together with honest and strong people. They should be given positions," he added.

Patel had emerged as the fiery leader of the Patidar agitation demanding reservation for the community in Gujarat in 2015 and had later joined the Congress.