Haryana BJP urges EC to defer Assembly polls citing long weekend; Congress slams ‘childish argument’

The Haryana unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has requested the Election Commission to postpone the upcoming assembly elections scheduled for October 1, 2024, citing concerns over low voter turnout due to an extended holiday period. Haryana BJP president Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and senior BJP leaders during the state election committee meeting at BJP’s Gurukamal office in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal confirmed to PTI that the commission received a copy of the communication on Friday over e-mail.

"We have received the communication from state BJP and forwarded it to the Election Commission..," Agarwal told PTI.

The request has sparked a sharp response from the Congress, which accused the ruling party of trying to delay the polls out of fear of losing power.

What Haryana BJP chief told EC

In a letter dated August 22, Mohanlal Badoli, the state unit chief of BJP, said, “It is brought to your notice that on 28.09.2024 (Saturday) and 29.09.2024 (Sunday), there will be a weekly holiday in all government and private institutions of the state. Due to polling day on 01.10.2024 (Tuesday), all government and private institutions will remain closed on this day as per law. Then on 02.10.2024, there will be a national holiday on Gandhi Jayanti.”

This, Badoli argued, could lead to many residents taking an extended leave from September 28 to October 2, leading to a huge decline in the percentage of voting.

Badoli also pointed out that the Bishnoi community, a significant voter base in Haryana, would likely be absent on October 1 due to their annual pilgrimage to Mukam village in Rajasthan.

He urged the Election Commission to consider rescheduling the polls to a later date to ensure maximum voter turnout, citing past instances where election dates had been changed for similar reasons.

“For example, the date declared for voting in Punjab Assembly elections was changed on 14.02.2022 (due to Sant Ravidas Jayanti on 16.02.2022) to 20.02.2022. We hope that you will take a positive decision on this suggestion soon,” the Haryana BJP leader said.

The Congress, however, was quick to dismiss the BJP's concern, interpreting it as a sign of the ruling party's nervousness ahead of the elections. Congress MP Deepinder Hooda said the BJP was making "childish arguments" to avoid facing the electorate.

“Seeing its defeat in front, the ruling party is giving childish arguments. Because it has no issue, no work or achievement to tell the public and no 90 candidates to give tickets to. That is why BJP is conspiring to postpone the elections by making an excuse of holidays,” Hooda posted on X in Hindi.

“Voters of Haryana are very aware. They will not go anywhere for a holiday, but will come to the polling booth in large numbers to vote for the BJP,” he added.

The Election Commission had announced on August 16 that the Haryana assembly elections would be conducted in a single phase on October 1, with the results to be declared on October 4. The BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term in power, while the Congress is eyeing to reclaim control of the state.

The tenure of the current Haryana Vidhan Sabha ends on November 3.