Friday, Aug 23, 2024
Haryana CM Nayab Saini dares Bhupinder Hooda to make records of his CM tenure public

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Aug 23, 2024 07:06 AM IST

Addressing a ‘Mhara Haryana Non-Stop Haryana Jan Aashirwad’ rally at Dussehra Ground in Yamunanagar, Saini said that during Hooda’s rule the elderly had to struggle at government offices to get even a meagre pension of ₹500 a month.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday hit out at former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, challenging him to make public his record of 10 years in office.

“Now he (Hooda) is promising to raise the old-age pension to 6,000 if voted to power, but why didn’t he do that during 10 years of Congress rule? We are providing 3,000, which, at present, is the highest in the country,” said the Haryana CM.

“They are vowing to end the portal that enables 3.23 lakh people to receive pensions from the comfort of their homes, which shows their ill-will,” he added.

Local BJP leaders, including MLA Ghanshamdas Arora and district president Rajesh Sapra, also spoke at the rally. State vice-president Banto Kataria, former MLA Shyam Singh Rana, and others were present.

Chandigarh / Haryana CM Nayab Saini dares Bhupinder Hooda to make records of his CM tenure public
