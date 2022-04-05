Haryana Class 10 board exam: 457 cases of cheating, 11 sacked, a dummy gun found

As many as 457 cases of unfair means were reported on Monday and 10 exam superintendents and a clerk were relieved from their duties for negligence during the exam. A class 10 student was caught red-handed by the flying squad of Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) for cheating during the English examination at government senior secondary school in Fatehabad’s Bhuthan exam hall. The student was using a glass clip board with a mobile phone stuck to its middle and had opened several applications, including WhatsApp.

Meenakshi, spokesperson of the board, said the student had fitted a mobile phone in the middle of the glass board and used a paper to cover it.

“The student had saved the content of the English subject in the gallery of the mobile phone and he was cheating from there. In another case, the flying squad recovered a mobile which was kept below a mattress by another class 10 student at Bhuna examination centre (Fatehabad). The squad also recovered written chits from the pants of a boy student and from the shirt of a girl student at Bhirdana exam centre,” she added.

In another case, authorities recovered a dummy gun from two youths, who were throwing answer chits to their relatives at an exam centre in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh. The police have arrested both the persons.

Paper cancelled at Hisar exam centre

BSEH chairman Jagbir Singh said that they cancelled the English exam for all students who had appeared at an exam centre in Hisar’s Satrod after all the objective answers written by the students were found to be the same.

“ The flying squad found that all students had marked the right answers of 40 objective questions. After an inspection , we had decided to cancel the English exam of students who had appeared at Satrod centre. At an examination centre in Nuh, the clerk had sent the question paper to the exam superintendent , who later sent the same question paper on WhatsApp to two persons. We had cancelled the exam there also and lodged an FIR against the exam superintendent, clerk and two other persons,” he added.

The board chairman said that friends and relatives of the students, some teachers and the lack of police personnel at exam centres were the reasons behind the unfair means.

Earlier a man was caught solving the Class 10 social science question paper outside the exam centre at Government Senior Secondary School at Birhi Kalan village, Charkhi Dadri. He tried to flee but the flying squad managed to seize his motorcycle and a mobile phone.

“The mobile phone owner has been identified as Pradeep Sangwan. He got the solution through WhatsApp from one Karthik Math. I have directed the exam superintendent to hand over the phone to police and lodge an FIR against its owner,” the board chairman had added.