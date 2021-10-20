Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana CM announces financial aid of 5 crore for flood-hit Uttarakhand

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has expressed condolences to the families of deceased individuals in incessant rain and other related incidents triggered by flash flood in Uttarakhand.
The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand has risen to 50. (AP Photo)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:01 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a financial aid of 5 crore for Uttarakhand government owing to the natural disaster in the northern hill state, an official statement issued on Wednesday read. “Chief minister…said there has been a huge loss of life and property in Uttarakhand due to the natural calamity,” the statement added.

Khattar also expressed “deep grief” over the loss of lives due to incessant rain and other related incidents triggered by flash flood in Uttarakhand, and condolences to the families of deceased individuals, the statement further read.

On Wednesday, the death toll in the hill state due to rain-related incidents rose to 50. Of these, 30 casualties were confirmed in Nainital district, followed by six in Almora – two of the most popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand. Apart from these, officials told Hindustan Times that as many as nine houses were destroyed across the state owing to incessant rainfall.

Nearly 500 people, who were stranded on the Kainchi-Bhowali route in the state, were also rescued earlier in the day. The deputy inspector general (DIG) of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said that a total of 17 teams have been deployed in Uttarakhand and so far, 1,300 people have been evacuated.

The heavy rain has not only caused flooding in Uttarakhand, but also led to the overflowing of Nainital Lake and also houses getting washed away. After a fresh spell of rain battered the state on Tuesday night, images shared by news agency ANI showed the popular Mall Road flooded with knee-deep waters.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who earlier in the day, conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas in Kumaon, has also announced an ex gratia of 4 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents. Besides, an ex gratia of 1.9 lakh has been announced for those whose houses were damaged due to the natural disaster.

Topics
uttarakhand state haryana manohar lal khattar
