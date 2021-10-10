Haryana CM, Union home minister Shah discuss Singhu, Tikri protests

Hopeful that Delhi borders will be opened soon, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday, soon after he called on Union home minister Amit Shah to discuss the reopening of Singhu and Tikri borders that have been blocked by farmers protesting against the three new agriculture laws.

“I met with Amit Shah Ji today, briefed him on the issue of opening of Singhu & Tikri borders. I have also told him about farmers’ protests being held at several locations in the state. I am hopeful that borders will be opened soon,” Khattar told the media after the meeting, adding that he briefed Shah on various issues, including the spots where the farmers are protesting.

The CM said the meeting was scheduled amid growing demands from villages along the borders to reopen the borders.

In September, the Haryana government had set up a special committee to talk to the protesting farmers over removing the blockade at National Highway-44 at the Singhu border.

Earlier in the day, representatives of various villages also met Khattar at Haryana Bhawan in New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to reopen the borders. The villagers also apprised the Chief Minister about the difficulties that they were facing due to the closure of the borders.

Khattar said talks with farm leaders were still on and the state government will file its reply in the Supreme Court on October 20.

On October 4, the Supreme Court sought replies from the protesting farm leaders, who have been sought to be included as parties to a petition by Monicca Agarwaal, a single mother working in an information technology firm who has said her travel from Noida to Delhi has become a nightmare due to these protests.

This bench said that it would hear the case next on October 20 after the farm leaders are served with the notices.

Referring to the hearing, Khattar said on Saturday: “Farmer leaders have also been made a party. Before this, if any consensus is made between the state government and farmer organizations, then it will be beneficial and if no consensus is made then the highways will be reopened as per the order of the Supreme Court. The State Government has always appealed to the farmers to maintain peace during their protests and agitations and the same is expected by the Union home minister also.”

Thousands of farmers are camping on the borders of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, and on highways along these states since November last year, protesting three controversial laws that aim to liberalise the farm economy. Traffic at many points have been diverted, adding to commuting times, besides affecting commercial activities along these routes.

