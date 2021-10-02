Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Haryana cops use water cannons to disperse farmers in Jhajjar, Ambala

In Jhajjar, the protesters jumped barricaded and tried to enter the venue where deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala was to attend a programme.
By Press Trust of India
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Haryana police use water cannon to disperse protesting farmers who trespassed barricades ahead of deputy CM Dushyant Chautala's programme, in Jhajjar on Friday. (PTI)

Jhajjar/Ambala: The Haryana Police used water cannons on Friday to disperse farmers who had gathered in Jhajjar and Ambala to oppose events of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leaders.

In Jhajjar, the protesters jumped barricaded and tried to enter the venue where Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was to attend a programme.

The venue of the event was a government college in Jhajjar.

The police said they used a water cannon to disperse the protesters as they gathered near the venue and some of them jumped over the barricades to force their way inside.

Jhajjar’s senior police officials and the deputy commissioner reached the spot to oversee law and order.

In Ambala district too, the police used a water cannon to disperse a group of farmers who had blocked a road leading to the venue where a party meeting was to be held by the BJP.

As soon as the farmers got the information that state BJP chief O P Dhankar and Ambala MP R L Kataria would be reaching the venue for the party meeting, they started gathering in numbers.

The farmers sat in the middle of the road and blocked the road leading to the venue.

The police said they used a water cannon to disperse the group of the farmers who were blocking the road.

On Thursday, a group of farmers had jumped over police barricades in a bid to march towards the venue of a BJP meeting in Karnal’s Indri, police had said.

Among those present at the meeting were Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap and senior state BJP leader Pawan Saini.

Farmers, who are protesting against the three central farm laws, have been opposing public functions of the BJP-JJP combine in Haryana.

