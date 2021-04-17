Home / India News / Haryana deputy CM writes to PM Modi; urges him to resume talks with farmers
india news

Haryana deputy CM writes to PM Modi; urges him to resume talks with farmers

Dushyant Chautala asked PM Modi to constitute a committee of three to four cabinet members to hold talks with the agitating farmers.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 02:33 PM IST
The government says that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops.

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to resume talks with farmers' unions assembled at Delhi borders.

"Our 'Annadattas' are on roads at Delhi border agitating in respect of newly enacted three farm laws of the Central Government. It is a matter of concern that such agitation is going on for more than hundred days. I truly believe that every problem has a solution by way of mutual discussion," Chautala said in a letter.

He asked PM Modi to constitute a committee of three to four cabinet members to hold talks with the agitating farmers.

"The earlier discussion between the Central Government and farmers' union brought few solutions to the concerns raised by Sayunkt Morcha. In this regard, a team consisting of three to four senior cabinet ministers may lead the delegation for resuming talk with farmers so as to bring an amicable conclusion in this issue," he added.

Chautala said that Haryana is the only state in the country where a total of six crops including wheat, mustard, pulses, gram, sunflower and barley are purchased at Minimum Support Price (MSP). "I am sure that with the support of the Central Government, procurement of crops from farmers at MSP in Haryana would continue with the same pace in future also," he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Past Covid infection does not fully protect people against re-infection: Study

Railways allow transport of liquid medical oxygen after request from Maharashtra

Tirupati Lok Sabha by-poll: Voting underway for 7 ssembly constituencies

Health minister asks states to focus on 'community quarantine'

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at three Delhi border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for over four months, demanding a repeal of the three agricultural reform laws enacted by the Centre last September.

The government says that the new farm laws will free farmers from middlemen, giving them more options to sell their crops. The farmers, however, say the laws would pave the way for eliminating the MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of corporates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP