Haryana election: All schools to be closed for poll preparations today, tomorrow

As elections in Haryana is scheduled to be held on Saturday, schools across the state will remain closed on October 4 and 5. Several schools are designated to be voting centres and thus will be closed on October 4 to provide time for necessary preparations before the polling begins. The two-day closure applies to all government, semi-government and private schools in the state. Polling officials with EVMs and other polling materials.(PTI file)

The Haryana assembly election 2024 will be contested in a single phase on October 5 from 7am to 6pm and results will be announced on October 8. Campaigning for the polls ended yesterday, on October 3, at 6pm, as parties put in their final efforts before the election.

The BJP, Congress, AAP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party have held rallies and roadshows on October 3 in their last appeal to the voters before the decisive state elections.

More than two crore voters are eligible to exercise their right during this election. A total of 20,629 polling booths have been set up for the elections, officials told news agency PTI.

The BJP, which is hoping for a third term in government, campaigned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the head, who addressed four rallies in the state, where he attacked the Congress.

PM Narendra Modi accused the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi of entangling several issues, including the Ram temple issue.

On the last day of campaigning, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Nuh, that had witnessed violence last year after a VHP procession was attacked by a mob, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

In his speech, he stated that Haryana was due for a “Congress storm” that would ensure policies for the poor and farmers, He also stated that a 'mohabbat ki dukan' will be opened in every corner of the state.