Haryana horror: 3-yr-old raped, murdered in Nuh; body found with broken limbs

A three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Haryana's Nuh district, police said, adding that the toddler limbs were broken before her body was dumped. The girl had been playing at home on Saturday when a man from the village abducted her around 4 pm on Saturday,(File representative image)

The incident took place on Saturday, November 30, news agency PTI quoted police as saying.

The girl had been playing at home on Saturday when a man from the village abducted her around 4 pm, police said, adding that the girl did not return till late, prompting a search operation. Her blood-soaked body was found around 11 pm.

After they were informed about the incident, officers from the Pinangwa police station arrived on the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

An initial investigation revealed that the girl was first raped, then murdered.

After raping the minor, the accused allegedly broke her limbs and dumped her body, according to a police complaint filed by her family members.

A senior police officer said preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was murdered after being raped. Four teams were formed and the accused was arrested near Marora village.

Pinangwa SHO, Inspector Subhash Chand, said the accused was being questioned.

This is the second case of a minor being raped in the district, after a man was booked in the district for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter multiple times, as per news agency PTI.

In the police complaint filed on November 22, the accused's wife claimed that upon returning home from a relative's place in Bulandshahar, she heard the cries of her daughter from one of the rooms.

The woman told the police that her daughter revealed that the same situation had occurred multiple times.

According to the police, the accused in that case is still absconding.