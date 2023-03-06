Haryana minister's big claim on PoK: ‘In next 2-3 years… under PM Modi’

Kamal Gupta, Haryana cabinet minister, has claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir or PoK can become a part of India anytime in the next two-three years. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader was speaking at an event organised by traders in Rohtak, news agency ANI reported.

Haryana minister Kamal Gupta.(HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We were not strong before 2014, but now we have become strong. Pakistan has occupied our territory in PoK. Voices are also being raised from there to join India,” Gupta said.

“At any moment in the next two-three years, the PoK will become a part of India and this will be done under PM Modi only,” ANI quoted Gupta as saying.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Haryana Urban Local Bodies minister also attacked the Opposition for demanding evidence of the air strike by giving the reference of ‘Jaichand’. “Prithviraj Chauhan was defeated because of some Jaichands of our country. Similarly, people like Jaichand are even present today, who demand proof of air strike done by our soldiers,” he said.

Haryana minister Kamal Gupta.(HT file)

Taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gupta said that only the BJP can make India ‘Vishwa Guru’.

“Those talking about uniting India, are the very same people who broke the country. If anyone can make India a Vishwa Guru, it is the BJP,” he claimed.

Gupta's comments came even as Rahul Gandhi attacked the NDA government at the Centre saying that external affairs minister S Jaishankar “does not understand the China threat”, adding that Modi's statement that “nobody has entered Indian territory” is an invitation to the Chinese that they can do it again.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON