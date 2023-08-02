Haryana Violence: Six dead, 116 arrested; 50 paramilitary, police units deployed, says CM Khattar

Six deaths have been confirmed in the violence in Nuh district of Haryana, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday even as he renewed appeal to people to maintain peace in the State.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood," the Haryana chief minister said. (HT/File)

The chief minister said that a total of 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence on Monday in Nuh that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards.

"Six people including two Home Guards and four civilians have died in the incident. 116 people have been arrested till now. They have been taken on remand. Those found guilty will not be spared. We are committed to the safety of the public,” Khattar said today.

“The overall situation in the state is normal. Appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm and brotherhood," the Haryana chief minister said.

A total of 20 paramilitary forces and 30 Haryana Police units have been deployed in the State, he said.

“14 units were sent to Nuh, three to Palwal, two to Faridabad and one to Gurugram. At present, the situation is normal in Nuh and surrounding areas, security agencies have been put on alert mode,” CM said.

Security has been strengthened in the districts adjoining Nuh -- Faridabad, Palwal, and Gurugram-- in light of the violence that broke out between two groups on July 31.

On Tuesday, fresh violence was reported from several other districts in Haryana. There was instances of violence in Gurugram’s Badshahpur and on Sohna road.

Section 144 has been imposed for 48 hours from Monday midnight in Nuh and mobile internet services have been temporarily suspended in the district.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Varun Dahiya (Crime), Gurugram said today, "All schools, colleges and workplaces are functioning normally. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The internet is also operational. I appeal to all to not pay heed to rumours on social media. If anyone wants to report any information, they can reach helpline number '112'.”

Haryana Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, however, said that the violence in Nuh district could have been avoided if organisers of the yatra had given complete information about the yatra to the district administration.

“Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” said Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on the incidents of violence in the state.

Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, on Tuesday said that situation was totally under control and normalcy has been restored and markets have opened.

"In Gurugram, the situation is totally under control, Sohna was our main focus area, a peace committee meeting has taken place there, normalcy restored and markets have opened. We have conducted a flag march as well," the Deputy Commissioner Yadav said.

He further said, "In Gurugram one death was reported in Sector 57 mosque, 5 vehicles were torched in Sohna and two to three shops have been vandalised".