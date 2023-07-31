Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: 1 dead after stones pelted at religious procession
Nuh violence: A homeguard was killed and over 50 people including policemen were injured in Haryana's Nuh after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession on Monday evening. According to the police, a religious procession - ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ - which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.
As tensions gripped the state, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Along with this, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh and Faridabad till Wednesday.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:47 PM
Why was the violence triggered?
According to the reports, the clashes were triggered after Bajrang Dal activist Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante who is accused of lynching two Muslim men, and his associates had circulated an objectionable video a few days ago and were supposed to join the procession.
- Mon, 31 Jul 2023 11:44 PM
Nuh violence: 1 homeguard killed, over 50 people injured
