Haryana's Nuh violence LIVE updates: 1 dead after stones pelted at religious procession

Nuh violence: A homeguard was killed and over 50 people including policemen were injured in Haryana's Nuh after a mob of miscreants pelted stones and set cars on fire during a religious procession on Monday evening. According to the police, a religious procession - ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra’ - which was flagged off from Gurugram’s Civil Lines by BJP district president Gargi Kakkar, was stopped by a group of men near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

A clash erupts between two groups in Haryana's Nuh on Monday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

As tensions gripped the state, prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people were clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts. Along with this, mobile internet services have also been suspended in Nuh and Faridabad till Wednesday.