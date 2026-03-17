Haryana Rajya Sabha poll: BJP, Congress win 1 seat each in midnight cliffhanger | In numbers

Haryana Rajya Sabha election on Monday concluded with the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning one seat each in as the counting of votes for the contest ended past midnight. File: BJP's Sanjay Bhatia, fourth from left, filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini (HT Photo)

BJP's Sanjay Bhatia and Karamvir Boudh of the Congress were declared winners by the returning officer.

The final tally revealed a close shave for the opposition as Boudh polled 28 votes and Nandal 16 votes.

In the 90-member House, 88 votes were polled after two INLD MLAs abstained. Returning officer Pankaj Agrawal declared five ballots invalid, four from the Congress and one from the BJP.

Haryana Rajya Sabha poll numbers explained Number of total MLAs in Haryana assembly: 90

Number of Rajya Sabha seats for polling: 2

Number of MLAs who voted in the RS poll: 88

Number of valid votes: 83

Number of invalid votes: 5 (four Congress, 1 BJP)

How many votes flipped: 5 Congress votes to BJP backed Independent

As per the formula devised for Rajya Sabha polls, the quota required to win one seat was: 2767

How the quota is determined: Where more than one RS seat is to be filled, every valid ballot paper is deemed to be of the value of 100 at the first count and is called the original vote.

So, for March 16 poll it would be: 83x100/3+1=2767

BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia got 39 first preference votes. So, the value of votes in his favour was 39x100=3900. Since he got more than the quota (2767) required to win he was declared elected.

The surplus votes of Sanjay Bhatia’s vote is determined as such: 3900 (votes Bhatia polled) - 2767 (the quota required for his victory) = 1133.

Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh polled 28 first preference votes. So the value of Boudh’s votes is 28x100= 2800.

According to the formula, the value of 16 first preference votes cast in favour of BJP backed Independent Satish Nandal would be 16X100=1600. Add 1133 second preference votes (transferred as Bhatia’s surplus) would have taken him to 2733.

The value of votes polled by Congress candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh - 2800 was more than 2733 polled by BJP backed Independent, Satish Nandal. So, the Congress candidate was elected.