RS poll in Haryana: BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia, Cong’s Karamvir Boudh file papers

BJP’s Sanjay Bhatia and Congress’ Karamvir Singh Boudh filed their nomination papers in Chandigarh on Thursday for the two Rajya Sabha seats from Haryana falling vacant on April 9. The vacancies arise as the terms of BJP members Kiran Choudhry and Ram Chander Jangra come to an end. BJP candidate Sanjay Bhatia, fourth from left, filing his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections in the presence of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Thursday. (HT Photo)

With the 90-member Haryana assembly requiring 31 votes per candidate for a win, the ruling BJP (48 MLAs + 3 Independents) and the Congress (37 MLAs) are positioned to comfortably secure one seat each.

Accompanied by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state party president Mohan Lal Badoli, Bhatia, 58, filed his papers following a meeting with the CM at his residence.

A former Karnal MP and confidant of Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Bhatia’s elevation is seen as a reward for his long-standing organisational loyalty. He had vacated his Lok Sabha seat in 2024 to facilitate Khattar’s entry into Parliament after he stepped down as chief minister. In 2019, Bhatia won the LS seat by a record-breaking margin of over 6.56 lakh votes.

“His vast experience and dedication to public service will be vital in furthering the state’s interests in the Upper House,” CM Saini posted on X, congratulating the candidate. Bhatia expressed his gratitude to the party leadership, saying he would strive to meet the expectations of the people.

In a move to consolidate its Dalit outreach, the Congress named Karamvir Singh Boudh on the final day of filing nominations. Boudh, a retired government employee and coordinator of the party’s national Scheduled Castes wing, was joined by leader of opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The choice is strategically aimed at balancing caste equations within the state unit, where the leadership is currently split between the Jat (Hooda) and OBC (state president Rao Narender Singh) communities. Surjewala noted that Boudh’s nomination proves the party’s commitment to “ground-level workers from exploited sections”.

Boudh, who missed out on a Mullana ticket during the 2024 assembly polls, thanked Rahul Gandhi and the central leadership for “entrusting a common worker with a big responsibility”. At that time the party gave the ticket to Pooja Chaudhary, wife of party’s Ambala MP Varun Chaudhary, and she went on to win the seat.

Polling schedule

Scrutiny of papers: March 6

Withdrawal deadline: March 9

Polling (if required): March 16 (9am to 4pm)

Counting of votes: March 16 (5pm onwards)

Notifications for the polls were issued on February 26 as part of the Election Commission’s schedule to fill 37 Rajya Sabha seats across 10 states.