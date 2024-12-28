Haryana schools announce winter break from January 1-15

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has announced a winter break for students in all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025. Students in all private and public schools will get a winter holiday from January 1 to January 15, 2025, according to the Haryana Directorate of School Education.(Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, all the schools in the state will be closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025. The schools will be reopened as usual from January 16, 2025.

However, students may be required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedule prescribed for board classes (10th and 12th) according to the CBSE and ICSE board norms.

The Haryana Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, confirmed the winter holidays for all private and government schools in the state.