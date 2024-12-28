Menu Explore
Haryana schools announce winter break from January 1-15

ANI |
Dec 28, 2024 07:49 AM IST

Haryana's Directorate of School Education has declared a winter break for all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

The Directorate of School Education, Haryana, has announced a winter break for students in all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025.

Students in all private and public schools will get a winter holiday from January 1 to January 15, 2025, according to the Haryana Directorate of School Education.
Students in all private and public schools will get a winter holiday from January 1 to January 15, 2025, according to the Haryana Directorate of School Education.(Hindustan Times)

As per the official notice, all the schools in the state will be closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025. The schools will be reopened as usual from January 16, 2025.

Also read: Teachers oppose govt order to put up their pix in schools

However, students may be required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedule prescribed for board classes (10th and 12th) according to the CBSE and ICSE board norms.

Also read: A rare sight in Delhi during winter: Water logging and traffic snarls

The Haryana Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, confirmed the winter holidays for all private and government schools in the state.


