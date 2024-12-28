Haryana schools announce winter break from January 1-15
Dec 28, 2024 07:49 AM IST
Haryana's Directorate of School Education has declared a winter break for all private and government schools from January 1 to January 15, 2025.
As per the official notice, all the schools in the state will be closed from January 1, 2025, to January 15, 2025. The schools will be reopened as usual from January 16, 2025.
However, students may be required to attend school for practical exams as per the schedule prescribed for board classes (10th and 12th) according to the CBSE and ICSE board norms.
The Haryana Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, confirmed the winter holidays for all private and government schools in the state.
