Manmohan Singh death: Are banks, schools closed today (December 27)? Check details

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh passed away at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday night. He was admitted to AIIMS Delhi in a critical condition, following which the hospital announced his demise. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh's last rites will be performed on Saturday with full state honours. (File/Reuters)

The Union government declared a seven-day mourning in honour of the former prime minister, also known as "the architect of India's economic reforms", PTI reported citing officials.

The Union Cabinet will hold a meeting at 11am on Friday, December 27, to pay tributes to Manmohan Singh.

The two-time former prime minister's last rites will be held on Saturday in the national capital with full state honours.

TRACK | Latest news on Manmohan Singh's death

On the day of mourning, the National Flag on buildings across the nation remains at half-mast, and there is no official entertainment.

Are banks closed on Friday, December 27?

So far, there is no official clarity on whether banks will be closed on Friday. An announcement regarding the same is awaited.

Though the Reserve Bank of India or RBI publishes a scheduled list of holidays for the banks each year, situations in the nation and states might call for a different scenario.

ALSO READ | Manmohan Singh: The politician who was defeated by politics

However, citizens are free to use the digital banking facility on Friday. Payment methods like IMPS, NEFT, UPI and other net banking and mobile app functions will remain operational.

Will schools, colleges be closed on Friday?

While a seven-day national mourning period is in place, no official announcement has been made regarding a holiday for schools and colleges on Friday, December 27.

When former prime minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee passed away in 2018, following a seven-day state mourning, a holiday was also declared for schools and colleges in several states across the nation.

Therefore, it is possible that such a holiday will also be declared for educational institutions this time around.

The Congress-led Karnataka government, meanwhile, declared a 7-day state mourning and a holiday for all schools and colleges for Friday to honour former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

An official announcement from other states about the same has yet to be released.