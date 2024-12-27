MUMBAI: A circular issued by the education department on Monday, requiring government primary school teachers across Maharashtra to display their photos in schools under the ‘Aamche Guruji’ (Our Teacher) initiative, has sparked a big controversy. Schools have been directed to comply by January 5. Teachers oppose govt order to put up their pix in schools

The initiative, introduced last year, aims to familiarise students with their teachers and foster respect for the latter. According to the circular, schools must prepare flex boards featuring 6x4-inch photos of teachers along with their names, qualifications and subjects taught. These boards are to be displayed prominently outside the school principal’s office.

“This is a central government initiative and is applicable in different states,” said Sharad Gosavi, director of primary education, confirming the directive. The order followed a virtual review meeting by the directorate of primary education and is expected to be implemented statewide.

However, the initiative has faced strong opposition from teachers and teachers’ organisations. “The state government should focus on filling vacancies for teachers’ posts rather than implementing measures such as displaying photos,” said a teacher. “Students want teachers without non-academic duties, allowing us more time for classroom instruction.”

Critics argue that the initiative is symbolic and fails to address deeper systemic issues. “Last year, after strong opposition, there was an unwritten status quo on this initiative. Now, the government is suddenly demanding compliance. We request the education department to withdraw this decision,” said Vijay Kombe, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers Committee.

Mahendra Ganpule, member of the Maharashtra School Principals Association, also criticised the move. “Instead of demanding information from schools, the government should declare a rollback of this initiative,” he said.