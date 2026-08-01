The draft electoral rolls for all 90 Assembly constituencies of Haryana were published after the completion of the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

A meeting with the representatives of national and state political parties was held on Friday at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana. (File Photo/PTI)

According to an official statement issued on Friday, more than 20,000 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) distributed enumeration forms to more than 2.06 crore electors.

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As of July 24, out of 2.06 crore, a total of 1.72 crore electors have submitted their enumeration forms, reflecting overwhelming participation during the enumeration phase of SIR, an official statement said.

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During the exercise, 24.13 lakh electors were found permanently shifted or absent or falling under other categories, 7.66 lakh were identified as deceased, and 2.04 lakh were found enrolled at multiple places.

The Election Commission said genuine electors whose names may have been excluded from the draft rolls can seek inclusion during the 'claims and objections' period from July 31 to August 30, by submitting Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration form.

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{{^usCountry}} Names of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls will be retained only at one location. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Names of the electors found enrolled at multiple places in the electoral rolls will be retained only at one location. {{/usCountry}}

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The notice phase or disposal of claims and objections will be done from July 31 till September 28, following which publication of the final electoral roll will take place on October 3.

The statement said the SIR process in Haryana was carried out to ensure maximum participation, complete inclusion of eligible electors, and full transparency at every stage.

The successful completion of the enumeration phase is the result of coordinated efforts of District Election Officers (DEOs) of all 23 districts of Haryana, 90 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 1,594 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 2,244 BLO Supervisors and 20,629 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) deployed at 20,629 polling stations, supported by volunteers, the statement said.

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Representatives of recognised political parties, including their district presidents, also actively participated, with almost 37,000 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by them.

A meeting with the representatives of national and state political parties was also held on Friday at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Haryana. The parties have been apprised of the schedule of the claims and objections and copies of the draft electoral rolls have been shared with the representatives who attended the meeting.

To ensure universal awareness and participation, during the enumeration period, the CEO, DEOs and EROs conducted extensive awareness campaigns and held multiple meetings with political parties to explain the process and shared updates on the progress of the enumeration phase of SIR at regular intervals, it said.

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BLOs carried out house-to-house visits to existing electors to distribute enumeration forms, followed by at least three visits for collection.

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The BLAs also made dedicated efforts to ensure that no eligible elector was missed. The BLOs held booth-wise meetings with the BLAs of political parties to ensure thorough field verification of the absent, shifted, dead, duplicate electors.

According to the statement, the ERO or AERO shall not delete any entry or name from the draft electoral roll without issuing a notice, conducting an inquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity to the person concerned.

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In each such case, the ERO or AERO will have to pass a speaking order, the statement said.

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The Election Commission reiterated its firm commitment to a transparent, participative and inclusive revision process, ensuring that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll.