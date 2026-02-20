Has Galgotias University's Neha Singh deleted LinkedIn profile amid AI summit fiasco? 'Error 404' showing

Earlier, the university had clarified that Professor Neha had not been suspended and an investigation into gaffe is ongoing.

The link to Professor Neha's LinkedIn account lands on a page on which the on-screen text says: "This page doesn’t exist." The URL shows 404, which is the internet's error code for deleted content

Professor Neha Singh, who is at the center of the Galgotias University's robodog fiasco at India AI Impact Summit 2026, has apparently deleted her LinkedIn profile. Professor Neha and Galgotias University hogged the headlines a fter she introduced a China-made robodog as a creation of the students of university which is based in Greater Noida.

How robodog fiasco landed Neha Singh in trouble During the AI Impact Summit 2026, a video of Professor Neha Singh introducing a robodog as a creation of the students of Galgotias University's Centre of Excellence was shared on the internet. "This is Orion. This has been developed at the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias University," the professor was heard saying. She said the robot could carry out surveillance and monitoring tasks and moved freely across the campus.

However, the netizens were quick to point put that the robodog was actually a commercially available robotic quadruped made by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics. This soon snowballed into a massive controversy with the authorities on Tuesday asking the university to vacate the stall at Bharat Mandapam for causing a “national embarrassment”.

Neha Singh's U-turn and Galgotias' series of statements Day after her robodog claim turned into a row, Neha Singh said her remarks were not clearly articulated and expressed regret over how they were interpreted. She told HT that the controversy stemmed from hurried communication and enthusiasm at the event, not from any intention to falsely claim ownership of the machine.

“I could have been more eloquent. I could have been more articulate. Because of the euphoria and rush, things went a little hither-thither, which was never the intention. The branding has not been changed,” she said.

On the other side, the Galgotias University issued at least three statements where they said that its professors never claimed the product as it its own. The official statement from the university adds that the device was acquired from Unitree as part of its AI investments.

“Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed,” the statement said. “But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer, and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat.”

The university later put the blame of the gaffe on Neha Singh and her “enthusiasm to be on the camera”. The university on Wednesday issued a statement and apologised for the ‘confusion’ created at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 saying their representative at the summit was ‘ill-informed’.

“We at Galgotias University, wish to apologise profusely for the confusion created at the recent Al Summit. One of our representatives, manning the pavilion, was ill-informed. She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press. Understanding the organisers sentiment we have vacated the premises,” the Galgotias University said in a statement.