Galgotias University under fire in Uttar Pradesh assembly, Opposition seeks probe

Galgotias University was under fire in the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly on Thursday as the Opposition demanded an explanation from the university and a House ruling for a probe. New Delhi: Visitors at Galgotias University's stall during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI)

The development comes a day after Galgotias University representatives showcased a Chinese robodog at the AI Impact Summit and initially claimed the private university’s Centre of Excellence developed it. Later, they were asked to leave the summit.

Samajwadi Party members Pankaj Malik, Tej Pratap and Sangram Yadav gave a notice under Rule 56 on Thursday to raise the issue.

“This act has not only brought a bad name to the country but will also remain a tag for students reading in this university and even for those who join this institution in the coming years. That is why we demand a probe to find out who was at fault,” said Malik.

The SP legislators raised this issue twice. In the first instance, Speaker Satish Mahana did not allow it, stating that since the matter related to a programme held outside Uttar Pradesh, it should not be debated in the UP legislative assembly.

Later, the SP members spoke under Rule 56 when Manju Shiwach was presiding over the House proceedings.

“Since the university is in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has the authority to monitor and regulate. If the university is at fault, its recognition should be cancelled,” Malik said.

SP member Sachin Yadav said, “Private universities are given support to develop, but these private universities damage the country’s reputation. By using a Chinese product as its own, the private university has damaged the concepts of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make In India, as well as efforts to support start-ups that remain in focus.”

He demanded a probe focusing on how the product reached the summit without verification.

“It is a failure on the part of the government that such a product reached the summit without research. I got calls from across countries asking about this incident,” he said.

Malik stated that this issue is not limited to a single institution, but concerns the educational credibility, integrity and future of the country.

“A university that is a money-making hub cannot question the future of our children. Article 21 of the Constitution places the responsibility on the state to ensure quality education. We cannot ignore this,” Malik said.