Has Saudi Arabia put a temporary ban on block work visas from India? Here's the truth

Reports about any bar on Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia are incorrect, government sources said on Monday. The Saudi government has not issued any notification on this matter, they said. Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended block work visas for 14 countries, including India during the Hajj season.(Representative image)

The clarification came after some reports claimed that the Saudi government has put restrictions on Indians travelling to that country.

"As a matter of practice, during the Hajj season, there are temporary restrictions on short-term visas to avoid overcrowding during this season, which end with the conclusion of Hajj," a source said.

Saudi Arabia had temporarily suspended block work visas for 14 countries, including India and Bangladesh during the Hajj season that ended recently.

The decision was to curb visa misuse and prevention of unauthorised participation in the Hajj pilgrimage, a concern that came to the fore last year.

The countries affected by the ban were: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Algeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Yemen, Morocco, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan and Tunisia.

The kingdom has also temporarily banned other kinds of visas, such as e-visas, family visit visas, and tourist visas. All the curbs are connected to the ongoing Hajj season.

What is the block work visa that Saudi Arabia suspended?

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issues block work visas to employers, who then distribute them among employees to bring them into the country in bulk to meet labour demands. These visas are the first step towards employment in the country for foreign nationals, who then get other kinds of visas according to their employment.

Block work visas are mainly used in various industries, such as hospitality, construction, and domestic services. All these sectors rely heavily on workers from South Asia and parts of Africa.

Why did Saudi Arabia temporarily block work visa for 14 countries?

Saudi Arabia had briefly suspended block work visas for 14 countries due to concerns that they are being misused for unauthorised entry into the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the officials, this practice leads to overcrowding and jeopardises the health and safety standards during the Hajj pilgrimage, something that was seen last year. The officials don't want it to be repeated this time, hence the stricter curbs.