"Hate-in-India and Make-in-India cannot coexist,” Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at prime minister Narendra Modi over the exit of global automotive brands from India and said 'Hate-in-India and Make-in-India cannot coexist.'

The former Congress president shared an infographic showing seven automotive brands who have exited India in the past five years - Chevrolet in 2017, Man Trucks in 2018, Fiat and United Motors in 2019, Harley Davidson in 2020, Ford in 2021 and Datsun in 2022. "The ease of driving business out of India. 7 Global Brands. 9 Factories.649 Dealerships. 84,000 Jobs," he wrote with the picture.

He also said it was time for PM Modi to focus on the 'devastating unemployment crisis' instead.

The unemployment rate in India for the month of March stood at 7.60 per cent. India’s unemployment rate reached a six-month high of 8.10 per cent in February compared to 6.57 per cent and 7.91 per cent in January and December, respectively, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

Rahul Gandhi's tweet about 'Hate-in-India' comes as several incidences of violence and communal clashes have been reported from across the country, particularly during religious processions on the occasions of Rama Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti in the month of April.

In response 13 opposition leaders - including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee - on Saturday issued a joint appeal asking people to maintain peace and harmony. Questioning PM Narendra Modi's silence on the issue, the leaders said they were anguished by the 'polarisation' of society and the growing number of hate speeches.

"We strongly condemn the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states in the country. We are deeply concerned, as reports indicate that there is a sinister pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred. Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious processions unleashing communal violence," the leaders said.

More than 100 former civil servants also wrote an open letter to PM Modi, calling for an end to “politics of hate” allegedly practised “assiduously” by governments under BJP.

Former national security advisor (NSA) Shivshankar Menon, ex-foreign secretary Sujatha Singh, former home secretary GK Pillai, former lieutenant governor of Delhi Najeeb Jung, and former PM Manmohan Singh's principal secretary TKA Nair were among the 108 signatories to the letter.