Oppn leaders issue joint appeal on hate speech, communal violence, target govt

NEW DELHI: Thirteen leaders of political parties including three chief ministers on Saturday issued a joint appeal against growing incidents of hate speech and communal violence across the country, saying issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language were being used to polarise society.

“We strongly condemn the recent outburst of communal violence witnessed across several states in the country. We are deeply concerned, as reports indicate that there is a sinister pattern in the areas where these incidents have occurred. Incendiary hate speeches preceded the aggressive armed religious processions unleashing communal violence,” the joint appeal by the opposition leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi said.

The other political leaders who have issued the appeal include Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin, Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.

The joint statement comes just days after several instances of violence were reported from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka among other areas around Ram Navami on Sunday last. The situation in MP’s Khargone is still tense.

The appeal expressed concern that the growing incidents of hate speech by people who appear to have official patronage and against whom, it said, “no meaningful and strong action is being taken”.

“We are shocked at the silence of the Prime Minister who has failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry, and those who by their words and actions incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage,’’ said the statement issued on Saturday.

The opposition leaders also referred to the controversies around wearing hijab or traditional headscarves by Muslim school students in Karnataka and a move to ban non-vegetarian food during Navratri.

“We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarize our society,” it said.

The statement also said they were extremely pained at the manner in which social media and the audio-visual platforms are being “misused with official patronage to spread hatred and prejudice”.

The one-page statement signs off with the opposition leaders reiterating their commitment to “work together to strengthen the bonds of social harmony that have defined and enriched India for centuries.’

“Our country will prosper only if it respects, accommodates and celebrates its many diversities in full measure,’’ the political leaders said. they said while appealing to all sections of society to maintain peace.