Hathras gangrape: NCW notice to Malviya, Digvijaya and Swara for disclosing woman’s identity

In its notices, the NCW has said the Supreme Court has held that a bar on disclosure of a rape victim’s identity under section 228 A (2) of the IPC is not confined just to the name. NCW added it means that the “identity of the victim should not be discernible from any matter published in the media”

india Updated: Oct 06, 2020 14:39 IST
Protests have erupted across the nation ever since the woman’s body was cremated by the UP Police.
Protests have erupted across the nation ever since the woman’s body was cremated by the UP Police. (PTI file)
         

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sent notices to Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell chief Amit Malaviya, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and actor Swara Bhasker for allegedly disclosing the identity of the Dalit woman raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras.

“@NCWIndia has served notices to @amitmalviya, @digvijaya_28 & @ReallySwara seeking explanation on their #Twitter posts revealing the identity of the #Hathras vicitm along with a direction to remove these posts immediately & to refrain from shairng such posts in future @sharmarekha,” the NCW tweeted on Tuesday.

Also read: All you need to know about Hathras gangrape, midnight cremation and protests across nation

Malviya, Bhasker, and Singh did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

In its notices, the NCW has said the Supreme Court has held that a bar on disclosure of a rape victim’s identity under section 228 A (2) of the Indian Penal Code is not confined just to the name. NCW added it actually means that the “identity of the victim should not be discernible from any matter published in the media”. It has sought a “satisfactory” explanation from the three and also asked them to take down their posts immediately and refrain from sharing any further such picture/videos on social media as they are “prohibited by existing law”.

