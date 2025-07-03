Have desire that elder brother Shivakumar becomes CM, but seat is not vacant: D K Suresh

Congress leader and former MP D K Suresh on Thursday said he has a desire that his elder brother and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar becomes the CM of Karnataka, but the seat is not vacant for now. Speaking to reporters here, Suresh said, "I have a desire that he becomes CM, but the seat is not vacant now. What to do?"(ANI)

He said time has to come for everything, along with fate, the blessings of God and people.

"I have a desire that my elder brother becomes CM one day, because he has worked loyally for the party. People too in several parts of the state have supported the Congress party keeping faith that Shivakumar will get an opportunity," Suresh said.

Asked if he wants Shivakumar to become CM in the current government's tenure, he said, "I'm too small to comment on it now. It is to be decided by the party high command. As of now Siddaramaiah is our leader and the chief minister from the party."

With Siddaramaiah asserting that he will be the CM of Karnataka for a full five-year term, Shivakumar on Wednesday said he has no objection and that he will stand by and support the former.

Indicating that he had no option, Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress President said, he will fulfill the directions of the Congress high command.

To a question about Siddaramaiah's statement that he will be CM for 5 years, Suresh said, "What's wrong in it? What's wrong in a person who is the CM saying that he will continue in the post? Congress leadership and the legislature party decided and made him CM and he is running the administration and government is functioning. Why discussion now?"

Regarding Shivakumar's statement that he will support Siddaramaiah as he has "no option", he said, he (Shivakumar) has been saying this since the beginning, and has repeated the same.

"As a disciplined soldier of the Congress, he (Shivakumar) has always said that he is committed to the party's decision. As a state president of the party, maintaining the party discipline and abiding by it, is his duty, so he has given clarity on things," he added.

Asked if he meant this was a compromise on part of Shivakumar, Suresh said no. The party and leadership's orders have to be accepted.

Replying to a question, he said, "He still has hopes and there will be a reward some day (for Shivakumar)."

Stating that Shivakumar's "no option" comments cannot be seen as "helplessness", Suresh said, "It is respecting the party leadership, being someone who is holding a responsible position in the organisation."

Meanwhile, Ramanagara MLA H A Iqbal Hussain, who has been served a show cause notice by the party for making statements that Shivakumar should become the CM, said, "....wait and watch."

He was responding to a question about whether Shivakumar had become helpless.