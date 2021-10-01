‘Have got certain leads’: CBI to Jharkhand high court in Dhanbad judge death case

RANCHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed the Jharkhand high court on Thursday that they have received ‘certain leads’ in connection with the death of Dhanbad additional sessions judge Uttam Anand on July 28.

On September 23, the CBI informed the Jharkhand high court that Anand, who was run over by an autorickshaw while he was out for a morning walk in Dhanbad, was “apparently hit intentionally”. The two occupants of the three-wheeler, Lakhan Verma and Rahul Verma, were later arrested and the vehicle seized after CCTV footage from the location showed that the three-wheeler swerved abruptly to hit the judge from behind.

On Thursday, appearing before a division bench of chief justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, the CBI told the court that they are interrogating the accused afresh, based on the “certain leads” discovered recently.

Both the Supreme Court and the Jharkhand high court took suo motu cognisance of Anand’s death and sought a thorough probe. A special investigation team was formed on July 28 headed by an additional director general-rank police officer, but the case was handed over to the CBI on July 31 at the state government’s insistence. The top court on August 9 ordered the CBI to file a status report in the Jharkhand high court about the progress of the investigation on a weekly basis.