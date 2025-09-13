'Have to build strong bridge between people of hills and valley in Manipur': PM Modi in Imphal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday emphasised the need to build a strong bridge between the people of hills and valleys in Manipur during his visit to Imphal, stressing that any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate and a great injustice to ancestors and future generations, urging unity for peace and development. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the launch of various development projects, in Imphal on Saturday.(DPR PMO/ANI)

Addressing the public in Imphal, PM Modi highlighted Manipur's significant role in India's freedom struggle, noting it was here that the Indian National Army first hoisted the Indian flag, earning it the title "gateway to India's freedom" from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

"Any kind of violence in Manipur is unfortunate. This violence is a great injustice to our ancestors and our future generations. Therefore, we have to take Manipur forward on the path of peace and development, and we have to do it together; we have to build a strong bridge between the people of the hills and the valley in Manipur," PM Modi said.

"We have to take inspiration from Manipur's contribution in the freedom struggle of India and in the defence of India. It was the land of Manipur where the Indian National Army hoisted the Indian flag for the first time. Netaji Subhash called Manipur the gateway to India's freedom. This land has given many heroic sacrifices. Our government is moving forward, taking inspiration from every such great personality of Manipur," he added.

Earlier, PM Modi also met victims of the ethnic violence that has plagued the northeastern state since May 2023. This marks his first visit in two years, highlighting the ongoing efforts to address the crisis. He met internally displaced persons (IDPs) who lost their homes due to the violence between the Kuki tribal groups and the majority Meitei community.

PM Modi also assured the public that the government is constantly working to restore normalcy in the region, informing about the centre's decision to approve 7,000 new houses for the displaced.

"May peace and stability come to Manipur, may the interests of the people here remain secure, may the lives of those who are forced to live in camps return to normalcy, for this our government is continuously working. The government has approved 7,000 new houses for the displaced," PM Modi said.

PM Modi reaffirmed his commitment to the development of Manipur, stating that the 21st century belongs to the North-East. He noted that the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing.

"Now, this time of the 21st century is the time of the North East. Therefore, the Government of India has continuously given priority to the development of Manipur. As a result, the development rate of Manipur is constantly increasing. Before 2014, the development rate of Manipur was less than one per cent. Now, Manipur is progressing many times faster than before," PM Modi said.

"A new era of infrastructure development has begun in Manipur. The pace of building roads and national highways in Manipur has also increased many times. Work is also being done at a fast pace to reach every village here," he added.

This is PM Modi's first visit after an ethnic conflict erupted in the State in May 2023, and the discord between the Meitei and Kuki communities has persisted since then. The conflict has inflicted lasting damage on Manipur, hindering its economy, disrupting its social cohesion, and destabilising its political landscape.

PM Modi also spoke about Operation Sindoor and saluted the valour of the BSF Constable Deepak Chingakham, who lost his life in the line of action.

"Many children of Manipur are engaged in protecting Mother India in different parts of the country. Recently, the world has seen the power of the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor. Our soldiers wreaked such havoc that the Pakistani army started to panic. The valour of many brave sons and daughters of Manipur is also included in this success of India," he said.

"Similarly, I salute the valour of our brave martyr Deepak Chingakham. The country will always remember his sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. I had said that Indian culture is incomplete without Manipuri culture. And without the players of Manipur, India's sports are also incomplete. The youth of Manipur is a youth who gives his whole heart and soul for the pride of the tricolour," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated multiple development projects worth more than ₹1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, a unique all-women's market, in 4 districts. (ANI)