‘Have to strengthen India’s role in health care in 2021’: PM Modi’s top quotes at AIIMS Rajkot event

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 13:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gujarat’s Rajkot and said that the facility will help improve healthcare infrastructure in the state. The Prime Minister termed the upcoming hospital as another link strengthening the medical infrastructure of the country.

PM Modi, who was addressing the event via video conferencing, said that the number of new coronavirus cases are decreasing in the country.

Here are the key quotes from PM Modi’s address:

- India has emerged as the nerve centre of global health. In the year 2021, we have to strengthen India’s role in healthcare. We are working on mission mode to improve medical education in India. After the formation of National Medical Commission, the quality and quantity of health education will improve.

- When your health takes a hit, every aspect of life is severely affected and the whole social circle, not just the family, is affected. So this last day of the year is to remember India’s millions of doctors, health warriors, sanitation workers, working in drug stores, and other front line corona warriors. I salute the companions who have given their lives on the duty path.

-This difficult year has shown how effectively it can withstand a difficult crisis when India is united. India took effective steps in time with solidarity, the result of which is that we are in a much better position today. The country, which has more than 130 crore people, is densely populated. There are about 10 million people who have won by fighting this disease.

- In 2003, Atal Ji’s government had planned to add six AIIMS to the six that existed back then. These new six were completed in 2012, a total of 9 years! In the last six years, we’ve started work on 10 new AIIMS, out of which, some are already functional. Apart from AIIMS, 20 super speciality hospitals are also being built in the country.

- The kind of medical infrastructure that has been developed in Gujarat in the last two decades is a big reason that Gujarat is better able to deal with the challenge of coronavirus. AIIMS Rajkot will further strengthen, strengthen Gujarat’s health network.

- Gujarat’s success in the medical sector is behind two decades of relentless efforts, dedication and determination. In the last six years, Gujarat is also getting the definite benefit of the scale on which work has been done for treatment and medical education.

- Over Rs 30,000 crore of poor people’s money has been saved due to Ayushman Bharat Yojana. This scheme has freed the poor people of India from the struggles of good treatment due to lack of money.

- The maternal mortality rate in India has fallen a lot compared to the past. Concentrating on the outcome isn’t enough - both implementation and impact are equally important. To bring wholesome changes in behavioural patterns, we must improve the process.