...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

HC agrees to hear plea against Centre’s order to vacate Delhi Gymkhana Club

On May 22, the Centre directed the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) by June 5

Published on: May 25, 2026 12:13 pm IST
By Shruti Kakkar
Advertisement

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a petition challenging the Centre’s order to vacate the iconic Gymkhana Club of Delhi.

The club remains one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious institutional clubs. (Image sourced from Delhi Gymkhana Club)

The petition, filed by members of the club, was mentioned before a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate AM Singhvi on Monday, seeking an urgent hearing. The court agreed to hear the petition tomorrow.

On May 22, the Centre directed the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public-purpose clause in the original lease deed.

Also Read: Delhi Gymkhana Club seeks meeting with Centre over eviction notice, says priority is uninterrupted operations

The order, signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, stated that the property is located in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the national Capital and is urgently required to strengthen defence infrastructure and serve public security needs.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / HC agrees to hear plea against Centre’s order to vacate Delhi Gymkhana Club
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.