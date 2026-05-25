HC agrees to hear plea against Centre’s order to vacate Delhi Gymkhana Club

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a petition challenging the Centre’s order to vacate the iconic Gymkhana Club of Delhi.

The club remains one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious institutional clubs. (Image sourced from Delhi Gymkhana Club)

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The petition, filed by members of the club, was mentioned before a bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan by senior advocate AM Singhvi on Monday, seeking an urgent hearing. The court agreed to hear the petition tomorrow.

On May 22, the Centre directed the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club to hand over its 27.3-acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road to the Land and Development Office (L&DO) by June 5, invoking a public-purpose clause in the original lease deed.

Also Read: Delhi Gymkhana Club seeks meeting with Centre over eviction notice, says priority is uninterrupted operations

The order, signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, stated that the property is located in a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the national Capital and is urgently required to strengthen defence infrastructure and serve public security needs.

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{{^usCountry}} Situated in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club lies adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Established in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and renamed after Independence, it remains one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious institutional clubs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Situated in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, the Delhi Gymkhana Club lies adjacent to the Prime Minister’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg. Established in 1913 as the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club and renamed after Independence, it remains one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious institutional clubs. {{/usCountry}}

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