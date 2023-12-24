close_game
close_game
News / India News / HC expresses concern over poor condition of crematoriums in UP

HC expresses concern over poor condition of crematoriums in UP

PTI |
Dec 24, 2023 06:48 AM IST

HC expresses concern over poor condition of crematoriums in UP

Hearing a writ petition filed by one Rajendra Kumar Bajpai, a division bench comprising Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Prashant Kumar observed, "We have come across the horrific situation during the peak of Covid-19 pandemic, when we were unable to carry out proper cremation of the bodies of departed souls due to serious lack of infrastructure at cremation centres."

HT Image
HT Image

"The population is increasing day by day but the infrastructure at the cremation sites are being developed at snail's pace. It is very unfortunate that the common people struggle their whole life for getting proper amenities and even after their last breath they are deprived of getting proper cremation facilities. At this stage, we are striving to achieve a one trillion economy but still unable to give proper facilities at the cremation centres," added the court.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The court ordered that the state government should take concrete steps in this regard.

Accordingly, the court directed Additional Advocate General MC Chaturvedi to communicate this order to the newly impleaded officers like additional chief secretary (panchayati raj) as well as the additional chief secretary (urban development), and if required the matter may also be placed before the chief secretary of the state.

Earlier, while considering the dilapidated conditions of crematoriums/ cremation sites across the state, which are lacking basic amenities and infrastructure, the court had passed certain directives.

In pursuance of court's order, an affidavit was filed on behalf of the secretary, Nagar Vikas, Government of UP, which the court took on record.

However, on a request made by the state counsel, the court in its order dated December 18 directed to put up this matter as fresh on January 18, 2024 for further hearing.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out