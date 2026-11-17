The Delhi high court on Tuesday pulled up former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and five other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, granting them a last opportunity to file their responses in a criminal contempt case that Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma initiated against them over allegedly defamatory social media posts. The bench said the AAP leaders could mention any grievance regarding non-supply of documents in their reply. (HT File Photo)

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Arun Bhardwaj cited the registry’s report and said the court served all relevant documents to Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Vinay Mishra and Durgesh Pathak. It asked them to file their response in three weeks.

Also Read I AAP to focus on citizen-centric campaign for 2027 Punjab polls: Bhagwant Mann

The bench said the AAP leaders could mention any grievance regarding non-supply of documents in their reply. “...all the papers have been served. Now you file your reply in three weeks. Otherwise, we will close your right. Last opportunity,” the bench said as the lawyers representing the AAP leaders submitted that some of the documents were not provided.

There was no immediate response from the AAP leaders or the party.

Justice Sharma and Kejriwal's face-off The contempt proceedings followed an unprecedented face-off between Justice Sharma and Kejriwal. The face-off began on February 27, when a trial court discharged Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case and directed departmental action against a Central Bureau of Investigation officer.

On March 9, Justice Sharma stayed the direction for action and deferred Enforcement Directorate (ED) proceedings in the matter. Kejriwal sought transfer of the matter from her bench, but Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya rejected the plea on March 13.