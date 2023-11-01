Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / HC seeks Air India’s response to plea of man accused of urinating on woman

HC seeks Air India’s response to plea of man accused of urinating on woman

ByShruti Kakkar
Nov 01, 2023 08:32 AM IST

Shankar Mishra, who lost his job after the urination was reported, was arrested from Bengaluru in January two months after the incident

The Delhi high court has sought Air India’s response to a plea for certain documents for proving the innocence of the man accused of urinating on an elderly woman co-passenger in an inebriated state on a New York- Delhi flight.

The court posted the matter for hearing on January 19. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Shankar Mishra, who lost his job after the urination was reported, was arrested from Bengaluru in January two months after the incident . He was granted bail on January 31. Air India also banned Mishra from flying for four months.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

A bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad on Tuesday issued notice on Mishra’s plea and posted the matter for hearing on January 19. Mishra moved the court against the ministry of civil aviation appellate committee’s September 15 order declining his request for the documents. The committee was formed to hear his appeal against the ban.

Mishra pleaded the documents implied that Air India was aware of his innocence much before filing a show cause notice against him under the Civil Aviation Rules.

The appellate committee directed Air India to only provide him with a copy of the emails of cabin crew members and those exchanged between the woman and her son-in-law with the airline.

In his plea before the high court, Mishra said Air India’s inaction in providing documents amounted to a violation of his fundamental rights. He added the committee failed to appreciate that the inquiry was vitiated in the absence of the documents.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
plea air india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP