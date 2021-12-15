He has improved to the extent...: Pralhad Joshi's latest jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said there was an “improvement” in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he was moving adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers were killed in October.

Stating that Parliament earlier meant nothing to the Congress leader, Joshi said, "Gandhi has improved to the extent that he is giving notice. Earlier, Parliament was nothing in front of him and he did not give notice. It is a good thing now that he has started doing the same," news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying. "Let the notice come and then we will see," he further said.

Regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Joshi said an investigation was underway and the same was being supervised by the Supreme Court.

Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad district in Kerala, moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh also moved the adjournment notices on the issue.

The adjournment notice came a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident demanded the arrest of the 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish.

Based on its investigation, the SIT also moved the court for adding charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ashish.