Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / He has improved to the extent...: Pralhad Joshi's latest jibe at Rahul Gandhi
india news

He has improved to the extent...: Pralhad Joshi's latest jibe at Rahul Gandhi

Regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Joshi said an investigation was underway and the same was being supervised by the Supreme Court.
Regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Joshi said an investigation was underway and the same was being supervised by the Supreme Court.
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Union minister for parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said there was an “improvement” in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he was moving adjournment motions in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which four farmers were killed in October.

Stating that Parliament earlier meant nothing to the Congress leader, Joshi said, "Gandhi has improved to the extent that he is giving notice. Earlier, Parliament was nothing in front of him and he did not give notice. It is a good thing now that he has started doing the same," news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying. "Let the notice come and then we will see," he further said.

Regarding the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Joshi said an investigation was underway and the same was being supervised by the Supreme Court.

RELATED STORIES

Gandhi, the MP from Wayanad district in Kerala, moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Also read | Should settle there: Pralhad Joshi after Farooq Abdullah says India should talk with Pakistan

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Gaurav Gogoi and K Suresh also moved the adjournment notices on the issue.

The adjournment notice came a day after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident demanded the arrest of the 13 accused, including Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish.

Based on its investigation, the SIT also moved the court for adding charges of attempt to murder, voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons, and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention.

On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ashish.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
parliament lok sabha rajya sabha rahul gandhi pralhad joshi
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP