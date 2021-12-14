'In talks with suspended MPs, but…': Pralhad Joshi as Parliament logjam continues

Union minister of parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged Opposition leaders to express regret and come back to Parliament to hold discussions over various issues with the government.

Amid a continued deadlock over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs with Opposition members again staging a walkout during the day, Joshi said the government is in talks with them at an individual level for withdrawal of the suspension, but they would have to express regret.

“I call upon Congress leaders and others to express remorse and regret and come to the House. The government is ready for discussion on any matter. The government is in talks with them (suspended MPs) at an individual level for withdrawal of their suspension. I have made it clear that they should at least express regret,” the Union minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

I call upon Congress leaders and others to express remorse & regret and come in the House. Govt is ready for discussion on any matter: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Meanwhile, the Opposition parties staged walkout from the Upper House of Parliament as their demand to revoke the suspension was rejected by Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

When asked about the ongoing din, Joshi said, “Today, 50 MPs, including from the Congress and other parties had given notices (for zero hour). The chairman had admitted 26 of them. The TMC, BSP, BJD, YSRCP and other parties took part in it.”

Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha witnessed another round of uproar by opposition parties for nearly an hour over their demand for the revocation before Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu adjourned proceedings till 2pm.

Amid sloganeering by members of opposition parties, including the Congress, with several of them trooping into the Well of the House, Naidu continued with the Zero Hour during which many MPs raised important issues.

The Chair did not permit members, who were in the Well of the House, to raise Zero Hour mentions. While most of the opposition parties were protesting, TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Ray made his Zero Hour mention.

The 12 opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire Winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August, even as the Opposition termed the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.

Amid the din, Naidu said he had discussed the matter with Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge.

