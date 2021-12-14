Home / India News / Parliament LIVE: Oppn meeting at 10am to chalk out strategy for Winter Session
Parliament LIVE: Oppn meeting at 10am to chalk out strategy for Winter Session

  • The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.
The Parliament building in New Delhi.
The Parliament building in New Delhi.
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 08:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Opposition floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 10am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to news agency ANI.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to rectify a drafting error. The NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

Meanwhile, the 12 opposition lawmakers continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 14, 2021 08:38 AM IST

    Jitendra Singh to move Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, in RS today

    Union minister Jitendra Singh to move The Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021, and The Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021, for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha today.

  • Dec 14, 2021 07:45 AM IST

    Oppn floor leaders to meet at 10am today to discuss strategy for Winter Session

    A meeting of Opposition floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will be held to discuss the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, at 10am on Tuesday.

Topics
parliament rajya sabha lok sabha
india news

