Parliament LIVE: Oppn meeting at 10am to chalk out strategy for Winter Session

Opposition floor leaders from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are scheduled to meet on Tuesday. The meeting will be held at 10am in the Chamber of Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, according to news agency ANI.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha passed the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to rectify a drafting error. The NDPS (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by a voice vote and some amendments moved by opposition members were rejected by the House.

Meanwhile, the 12 opposition lawmakers continued their protest against their suspension near the Gandhi Statue in Parliament premises.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on November 29 and will continue till December 23.