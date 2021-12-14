Home / India News / Kharge seeks removal of external security forces from Parliament
india news

Kharge seeks removal of external security forces from Parliament

Mallikarjun Kharge’s letter addressed to Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu says only Rajya Sabha secretariat security personnel should be allowed in the House to maintain order
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in his letter, which was seen by HT, cited an incident from August 11, 2021, when Opposition MPs were allegedly attacked and harassed by Delhi police personnel. (PTI file photo)
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in his letter, which was seen by HT, cited an incident from August 11, 2021, when Opposition MPs were allegedly attacked and harassed by Delhi police personnel. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Dec 14, 2021 10:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByIsha Sahai Bhatnagar

The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has written to the chairman of the House requesting him to withdraw external security forces posted in the lobbies in reference to the alleged harassment of Opposition lawmakers during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Kharge in his letter, which was seen by HT, cited an incident from August 11, 2021, when Opposition MPs were allegedly attacked and harassed by Delhi police personnel.

“These people were unknown to the members and that became the primary cause of suspicion, which led to unruly scenes in which INC MP Phulo Devi Netam sustained injuries,” Kharge said, and added that 2.5-minute-long CCTV footage was illegally released by the government sources.

Also Read: PM Modi visits Kashi temple, Banaras railway station shortly after midnight

Kharge’s letter addressed to Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu says only Rajya Sabha secretariat security personnel should be allowed in the House to maintain order. He has also demanded the withdrawal of the CCTV footage as it was released “without proper authorisation”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out