Kharge seeks removal of external security forces from Parliament

The leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has written to the chairman of the House requesting him to withdraw external security forces posted in the lobbies in reference to the alleged harassment of Opposition lawmakers during the monsoon session of Parliament.

Kharge in his letter, which was seen by HT, cited an incident from August 11, 2021, when Opposition MPs were allegedly attacked and harassed by Delhi police personnel.

“These people were unknown to the members and that became the primary cause of suspicion, which led to unruly scenes in which INC MP Phulo Devi Netam sustained injuries,” Kharge said, and added that 2.5-minute-long CCTV footage was illegally released by the government sources.

Kharge’s letter addressed to Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu says only Rajya Sabha secretariat security personnel should be allowed in the House to maintain order. He has also demanded the withdrawal of the CCTV footage as it was released “without proper authorisation”.