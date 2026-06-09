'He is being framed': Khan Sir's students welcome court relief in Patna coaching centre firing case

A Patna district judge on Tuesday granted a stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as ‘Khan Sir’, in the case registered against him for allegedly orchestrating a firing at his coaching institute in Bihar's capital on June 2.

Khan Global Coaching Institute of Khan Sir was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones, at Musallahpur Haat under Kadam Kuan police station in Patna, Bihar,(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

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The order was welcomed by his students, who expressed faith in the judiciary, called it a relief for the student community, and urged both sides to reconcile and put an end to the ongoing tensions.

What did lawyer say

The court granted interim protection after considering the facts and legal aspects of the case, according to Khan's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Also read | Court stays arrest of educator Khan Sir in Patna coaching centre firing case

"Interim protection has been granted to Khan Sir by the learned principal district judge after perusal of the entire fact and law. A stay has been issued on Khan Sir's arrest by the learned district and principal judge, Patna," Mavvar said.

What did students say

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the court's order, students said the development was encouraging and stressed that the focus should remain on education rather than conflict. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the court's order, students said the development was encouraging and stressed that the focus should remain on education rather than conflict. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A student told ANI, "Heard that the court has ordered a stay (on arrest). This is great news. Everything should get better quickly; it will be good for the students. Both are students and should support each other. We are not studying in Gyan Bindu, but that does not mean we abuse them. We do not want to do anything which hampers Sir's reputation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A student told ANI, "Heard that the court has ordered a stay (on arrest). This is great news. Everything should get better quickly; it will be good for the students. Both are students and should support each other. We are not studying in Gyan Bindu, but that does not mean we abuse them. We do not want to do anything which hampers Sir's reputation." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Structural deficiencies found at Khan Global Studies in Patna during fire audit: Officials {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Structural deficiencies found at Khan Global Studies in Patna during fire audit: Officials {{/usCountry}}

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Another student urged an end to the tensions between Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu GS Academy and asked students to avoid making provocative statements.

Student Govind Kumar said, "We thank the honourable court. We are confident that further proceedings will also go in Khan Sir's favour; he is innocent. He is being framed. Tensions should end, and students should not make provocative statements."

Another student also expressed confidence in the judicial process, saying, "We had faith in the judiciary. We expect that the order will go in Khan Sir's favour in the next hearing also. Both parties should reconcile."

FIR linked to firing incident

The case stems from an FIR registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 and 418/2026 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir.

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On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside the coaching institute, leaving a security guard injured. The FIR is based on a video showing two guards allegedly firing, who were subsequently arrested.

A statement by the office of the City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna said a group of individuals had indulged in stone-pelting and vandalism at the KGS centre at around 10.10 pm on June 2, earlier HT reported.

Following the hearing, the court granted a stay on the arrest of Khan Sir, providing interim relief in the case arising out of the FIR linked to his security guard.

(With ANI inputs)

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