Court stays arrest of educator Khan Sir in Patna coaching centre firing case

Patna district judge has granted a stay on the arrest of educator Faisal Khan, known popularly as Khan Sir, in the case registered against him for allegedly orchestrating a firing at his coaching institute in Bihar's capital on June 2. Khan Global Coaching Institute of Khan Sir was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones, at Musallahpur Haat under Kadam Kuan police station in Patna, Bihar, (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

“An anticipatory bail application had been filed, and interim protection has been granted in that matter. In simple terms, this means that arrest has been stayed. Until a decision is made and until the next hearing date, no police officer can arrest him. Khan Sir can travel wherever he wants. If the police wish to question him, he can appear before them and provide answers. Whatever inquiry needs to be conducted can be carried out. Khan Sir will also cooperate with the investigation," the educator's lawyer, Arvind Kumar Mavvar, was quoted by PTI as saying.

"The judge granted interim protection based on legal arguments. The case diary and antecedent records have been called for. The next hearing is scheduled for the 10th, when the matter will be heard again. After the case diary is received, further arguments will take place,” he added.

Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma said on Friday that the educator and YouTuber was named in an FIR in connection with the vandalism case at the Khan Global Studies Institute.

Police had detained two guards of the coaching centre for allegedly firing shots on Tuesday night when a group of 15-20 people allegedly tore down the coaching centre's poster and threw stones at its premises.

What lawyer had said Arvind Kumar Mavvar, lawyer representing Khan Sir, alleged that the FIR has been registered against his client as "part of a conspiracy to defame him", PTI earlier reported.

"Khan Sir has been named in the FIR as part of a retaliatory measure because his staff had registered a case against another coaching centre's director. He will not surrender and file an anticipatory bail petition before the court," said the lawyer.

He alleged that there are no actual charges against his client.

"Based on videos and photos of the incident, it is clear that the guards fired shots in the air for safety purposes. There was no injury to anyone. His name has been inserted in the disclosure statement to implicate him," the lawyer said.

The FIR On June 2, shots were reportedly fired outside Khan Sir's coaching institute near Musallahpur Haat in Patna, and the premises were allegedly vandalised, leaving a security guard injured.

On June 3, a massive crowd of students gathered outside the institute, prompting a heavy deployment of security forces in the area. Large numbers of aspirants were seen waiting outside the coaching centre and raising slogans in protest as tension prevailed following the incident.

Soon after the vandalism incident, Khan had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether the firing had actually occurred.

Members of a rival coaching institute had held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan himself orchestrated the incident.

Following the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at Kadamkuan Police Station under Section 109 of the BNS and Sections 25(9), 27, and 35 of the Arms Act against three individuals, including Khan Sir.

The FIR stems from a video showing two guards allegedly firing, who were subsequently arrested.