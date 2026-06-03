A coaching institute of educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir', was allegedly vandalised and pelted with stones in Patna, police said on Wednesday. 'Khan Sir' coaching institute in Patna vandalised, pelted with stones (PTI)

He also claimed that firing took place at the institution, but police could not confirm it.

The incident took place at Khan Global Coaching Institute in Kadamkuan police station area on Tuesday night, they said.

"We received information around 10.10 pm on Tuesday about stone-pelting and damage to property at Khan Global Coaching Institute under the jurisdiction of Kadamkuan Police Station. A police team was immediately sent to the spot and an investigation has been launched," a statement issued by the City SP office said.

Preliminary investigation and examination of CCTV footage indicated that around 15 to 20 people associated with another coaching institute in Patna were allegedly involved in the stone-pelting and vandalism act, it added.

Khan, addressing reporters after the incident, said, "Some anti-social elements from a nearby coaching created widespread damage, beat our guard badly and even fired gunshots. Their primary angst is how can someone teach students at such a low cost and still deliver thousands of results each year."

He was referring to the results of Bihar Police Recruitment exams, released recently.

Police said physical assault took place but could not confirm the incident of firing based on available CCTV footage.

Raids are being conducted to apprehend those involved, and further legal action will be taken in accordance with the law, police said.