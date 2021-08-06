Health minister meets Biological E MD; briefed on progress of its Covid-19 vaccine

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday held a meeting with officials from Biological E Limited, including its MD Mahima Datla. The Hyderabad-based firm is working on a made-in-India vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Met Ms Mahima Datla, MD of Biological E Limited, who briefed me on the progress of their upcoming Covid-19 vaccine, Corbevax. I assured all the government support for the vaccine,” Mandaviya tweeted.

Met Ms Mahima Datla, MD of @Biological_E, who briefed me on the progress of their upcoming #COVID19 vaccine, Corbevax.

I assured all the Government support for the vaccine. pic.twitter.com/QzRohNalhe — Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 6, 2021

The pharmaceutical firm’s anti-Covid shot, Corbevax, is likely to be launched by September-end, and is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials. The vaccine is based on the RBD protein sub-unit platform, with Biological E expected to filed an application for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) by the end of the current month.

Also Read | Biological E likely to launch its Covid-19 vaccine by September-end: Report

Biological E will supply 300 million doses of Corbevax to the Central government by December, as announced by the Union ministry of health and family welfare (MoHFW) in June. Also, while the efficacy of the vaccine is not yet known, experts say it is likely to be as effective as the vaccine candidate of Novavax, as the two are based on a common platform. According to Novavax, its shot demonstrated 100% protection from moderate and severe Covid-19, and has an overall efficacy of 90.4%.

Also Read | Biological E’s vaccine efficacy same as Novavax: Government panel chief

Of the four vaccines approved by the DCGI, only Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin is an indigenous jab. Another home-made vaccine candidate is ZyCoV-D, developed by Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, for which the company submitted an EUA application on July 1. The other three vaccines approved by the drugs regulator are Covishield, Sputnik V and Moderna’s mRNA technology-based shot. On Friday, Johnson & Johnson, too, applied for emergency use approval of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine.