Health minister to review Covid-19 situation with heads of 11 states today

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan will hold a review meeting on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation around 6pm on Tuesday with representatives of the states most affected by the pandemic.

The 11 worst-affected states are Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan and Delhi.

The Central government on Monday announced it has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams, the most so far, to be deployed in 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab owing to the “recent very large numbers of daily new coronavirus disease cases, and the daily mortality being consistently reported by these states”.

“The Central government has been deputing Central teams from time to time to visit various states/UTs. These teams interact with the state/UT authorities and get a firsthand understanding of the challenges and issues they face so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any,” said the health ministry in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a high-level review meeting on the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination drive in the country on Sunday, asking all states to take requisite stringent measures with comprehensive restrictions in places witnessing a high surge to curb the spread.

In the past 12 days, India’s active case load has seen a jump of more than two percentage points; from 3.3% on March 25, the total positive cases increased to around 6% on April 4, shows government data.

On Monday, the country reported 95,461 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of persons infected by Covid-19 in the country to at least 12 million so far. The first case of the disease was reported on January 30 last year.

The number of new deaths reported was 436, taking the total death toll due to Covid-19 in the country to 165,589.