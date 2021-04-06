Covid-19: Google letters social distance, wear face masks in new quirky doodle

Even as the coronavirus vaccine is out, its rollout is super slow in comparison to the spread of Covid-19 whose new variants have gripped the world with alarm hence, Google relaunched their “Wear a Mask. Save Lives” doodle this Tuesday. As new coronavirus variants increase infection cases worldwide, Google doodle spread awareness about wearing a face mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic through its animated homepage which featured the same doodle back in August 2020.

Eight months later, the doodle has been updated and will be displayed for the entirety of April 6, 2021 with the letters of “Google” sprouting legs and practicing Covid-19 prevention methods including wearing a colourful face mask each and staying socially distant. Clicking on the cutesy animated doodle opens up a page which lists out the symptoms, prevention and basic treatments of Covid-19.

Google Doodle asserts 'Wear a mask. Save lives.'(Google homepage)

A message in bold asserts, “Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover Wash your hands Keep a safe distance (sic).” The Google doodle this Tuesday prominently features the Covid-19 prevention tip of wearing a cloth mask over a disposable mask which according to the CDC should provide a better fit and as well as better protection for the wearer and those around.

Google’s Covid-19 resource hub stated, “Masks can help prevent the spread of the virus from the person wearing the mask to others. Masks alone do not protect against Covid-19, and should be combined with physical distancing and hand hygiene. Follow the advice provided by your local health authority.”

