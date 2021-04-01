Heat wave likely in Andhra, Telangana, temperatures may touch 43 degrees Celsius

Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness heat wave conditions in many parts in the next three days with the day temperatures being two to three degrees Celsius above normal, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

According to K Nagarathna, the director of IMD, Hyderabad, dry weather would be likely in most parts of the state and there would be heat wave conditions till April 3, due to northerly winds over Telangana. The IMD also predicted intense heat wave conditions in northern, north-eastern and eastern parts of Telangana.

During the first two days, the temperatures would be two to three degrees above normal in southern Telangana and three to four degrees above normal in northern Telangana.

The maximum temperature witnessed in the last 24 hours till 8 am on Thursday was 42.4 degrees Celsius at Bhadrachalam, while Suryapet and Nalgonda registered 42 degrees Celsius. In other parts of the state like Adilabad, Asifabad, Nizamabad, Warangal, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, the average temperatures is between 39 degrees and 40 degrees Celsius.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature recorded in the last 24 hours was 40.2 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicted that the temperatures are likely to shoot up to 43 degrees Celsius in April and might touch 45 degrees Celsius in May.

The next one week, according to IMD officials, could see maximum temperatures hovering around 40 to 41 degrees while minimum temperatures could further rise to around 25 to 26 degrees.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, severe heat wave conditions prevailed in Bapatla in Guntur district and Tuni in East Godavari district. Reports of heat wave conditions also poured in from Ongole, Nellore and Vijayawada.

The highest temperature of 43 degrees Celsius was recorded at Vijayawada in the last 24 hours. On Thursday, too, the temperature touched 42.8 degrees, followed by 42.2 degrees Celsius in Tirupati and Nellore. Several other parts of the state like Kurnool, Guntur, Anantapur and Ongole also recorded temperatures ranging from 40 degrees to 41 degrees Celsius.