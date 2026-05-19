Heatwave in Delhi as temperatures set to touch 44 deg C, IMD issues warning

Delhi residents are now experiencing “peak summer” conditions as temperatures continue to rise relentlessly across the national capital. With the mercury expected to remain above 40 degrees Celsius over the next three days, the India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions, warning people to take precautions against prolonged exposure to the scorching heat. As per IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the national capital region in under a yellow alert for heatwave till May 22. (AFP)

Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, as per the weekly weather update issued by the met department.

What is the reason behind Delhi's hot weather? Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather said the rise in temperature is due to the lack of any active western disturbances and cyclonic circulations, earlier HT reported. “Dry and hot winds from the west and northwest are also affecting the city. No major relief is expecting in the coming week,”said Palawat.

Delhi temperatures recorded on Tuesday Among the city’s weather stations, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 28.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday morning, which was 1.7 degrees above normal. Palam registered 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1 degree above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 27 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees above the seasonal average. The Ridge station logged 28.1 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal, and Ayanagar recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius, 0.9 degree above normal.

Also read | Delhi melts on hottest day of season at 43.4°C; no relief in sight for coming days

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 189 in the ‘moderate’ category at 9 am, according to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board.

Yellow alert for next 3 days As per IMD's weekly forecast, Delhi and the national capital region in under a yellow alert for heatwave till May 22. Over the next three days, Delhi NCR may witness heatwave conditions with mainly clear sky and strong surface winds, with no relief in sight as of now.

Delhi records hottest day The national capital on Monday witnessed the hottest day of the season so far, with the maximum temperature touching 43.4 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the city’s base weather station, according to the India Meteorological Department. The weather department has predicted no immediate relief over the next three days and issued a ‘yellow’ alert for heatwave conditions in isolated parts of the city as scorching temperatures continue to grip Delhi.