 Heatwave to hit India in April-May, temperatures to be above normal: IMD
Heatwave to hit India in April-May, temperatures to be above normal: IMD

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 07:43 PM IST

IMD said in its forecast that heatwave conditions are expected to hit parts of India in April and May, with the rise in temperature to be above normal.

The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that temperatures across the country will rise abnormally, and heatwave conditions are expected to hit parts of India in the months of April and May.

Heatwave conditions are expected to hit parts of India next month(Rahul Raut/HT file photo)
IMD senior scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said there is a forecast of heavy rainfall today in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. The IMD said that very light rainfall is expected in Delhi in coming few days.

The IMD scientist said that while it is too early to comment how brutal summer can be this year, it is expected that temperatures will be above normal next month, and heatwave conditions are likely in April and May.

“We are expecting above-normal temperatures as we are approaching April. In April, we will experience heat wave conditions over the central part of the country,” Kumar said.

He further added, "May is the warmest month of the seasons and the country may experience heat waves over northwest and central India," he further said while adding that “as per our long-term predictions, there will be abnormal temperatures and heat wave conditions may prevail over the central part of the country for the next two-three months.”

Dr Naresh Kumar further said that at present, the temperatures in northwestern India are abnormal, likely influenced by Western disturbances. Light rain and precipitation is expected in parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said, “At present, temperatures in northwest India are abnormal and as Western disturbances are affecting this region today, the temperature will fall gradually, so it will become slightly comfortable. However, this is a summer season, so the temperature is likely to be above 35°C over Northwest India.”

Further, the IMD scientist said that heatwave conditions will prevail in parts of India such as Maharashtra and Karnataka for the next few days.

He said, “Heat wave conditions are over Madhya Pradesh for the next two days and dry weather is specifically over central India. Heat waves will also prevail in the next two days in some parts of Karnataka.”

(With inputs from PTI)

India News / Heatwave to hit India in April-May, temperatures to be above normal: IMD
