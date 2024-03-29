Rahul Gandhi's ‘action’ warning: ‘Someday, BJP government will change…’

New Delhi: Hours after the Congress received an income tax notice, Rahul Gandhi on Friday vowed to take stern action against those who undermine democracy. The Congress shared Rahul Gandhi's remarks on its X account.(PTI file photo)

"When the government changes, those who undermine democracy will face action," the Congress party posted Rahul Gandhi's warning on X.

Rahul Gandhi said the action will be so stern that democracy will never be undermined again.

Rahul Gandhi also warned the BJP with action after its government changes.

"Someday, BJP's government will change. Then, there will be action. And the action will be so stern that this will never happen again. This is my guarantee," he added.

On Friday, the Congress said it had received a fresh notice from the income-tax department, demanding a payment of ₹1823.08 crore. It claimed the BJP also violated the income tax laws and it should get a demand notice of ₹4600 crore.

Addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters, Congress leader Ajay Maken said political parties have to fill up a proforma of Form 24A, in which two basic and important pieces of information have to be furnished -- the names and addresses of their donors.

“We have analysed all the submissions of the BJP to the Election Commission (EC). The party has faltered every year,” Ajay Maken claimed.

Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of tax terrorism.

"Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down," Ramesh said.

Maken claimed the Congress and other Opposition parties are being targeted by the Income Tax department.

"An illegal attempt to freeze the bank accounts of the principal opposition party in February has gone on for more than a month on the eve of the general election," Ajay Maken said.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 19. The counting for the seven-phase elections will take place on June 4.

With inputs from PTI, ANI