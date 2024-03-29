 Rahul Gandhi's ‘action’ warning: ‘Someday, BJP government will change…’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Rahul Gandhi's ‘action’ warning: ‘Someday, BJP government will change…’

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 06:34 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi said the action will be so stern that democracy will never be undermined again.

New Delhi: Hours after the Congress received an income tax notice, Rahul Gandhi on Friday vowed to take stern action against those who undermine democracy.

The Congress shared Rahul Gandhi's remarks on its X account.(PTI file photo)
The Congress shared Rahul Gandhi's remarks on its X account.(PTI file photo)

"When the government changes, those who undermine democracy will face action," the Congress party posted Rahul Gandhi's warning on X.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Rahul Gandhi said the action will be so stern that democracy will never be undermined again.

Rahul Gandhi also warned the BJP with action after its government changes.

"Someday, BJP's government will change. Then, there will be action. And the action will be so stern that this will never happen again. This is my guarantee," he added.

On Friday, the Congress said it had received a fresh notice from the income-tax department, demanding a payment of 1823.08 crore. It claimed the BJP also violated the income tax laws and it should get a demand notice of 4600 crore.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi makes 'constitution' dare; BJP calls him ‘liability’

Addressing a press conference at AICC headquarters, Congress leader Ajay Maken said political parties have to fill up a proforma of Form 24A, in which two basic and important pieces of information have to be furnished -- the names and addresses of their donors.

“We have analysed all the submissions of the BJP to the Election Commission (EC). The party has faltered every year,” Ajay Maken claimed.

Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of tax terrorism.

"Efforts are being made to financially cripple the Congress, but we are not going to be cowed down," Ramesh said.

Maken claimed the Congress and other Opposition parties are being targeted by the Income Tax department.

"An illegal attempt to freeze the bank accounts of the principal opposition party in February has gone on for more than a month on the eve of the general election," Ajay Maken said.

The Lok Sabha elections will begin from April 19. The counting for the seven-phase elections will take place on June 4.

With inputs from PTI, ANI

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Mukhtar Ansari Death News Live, Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Rahul Gandhi's ‘action’ warning: ‘Someday, BJP government will change…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On