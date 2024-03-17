Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi makes 'constitution' dare; BJP calls him 'liability'

Mumbai: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP doesn't have the courage to "change" the Constitution and that the truth and the people of India are on his side. The BJP, meanwhile, called him a liability for the INDIA bloc. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra begin the 'Jan Nyay Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan Sangrahalaya in Mumbai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

"The BJP makes a lot of noise, but it does not have enough courage to change the Constitution. Truth and the people's support are on our side," Gandhi said at a rally.

He made the remark in the context of BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde's recent comment that the party needed a two-third majority in both Houses of Parliament to amend the Constitution and “set right the distortions and unnecessary additions made to it by the Congress”.

Rahul Gandhi said the fight is not between the BJP and the Congress but between two "expressions".

"One thinks the country should run centrally, where one person possesses all the knowledge. Contrary to this, we think there should be decentralisation of power, and people's voices should be heard," Rahul Gandhi said.

"(Prime Minister) Modi and the RSS have a vision that knowledge lies with one person...farmers, labourers and the unemployed youth have no knowledge," he added.

Rahul Gandhi a liability: BJP

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, in an interview with PTI, said the BJP will form the government for the third time in a row.

He said the INDIA bloc lacks coherent leadership and policies, with internal conflicts and ambitions hindering its effectiveness.

"INDIA bloc is a challenge for their allies and not the BJP. There is a lot of conflict and confusion among them as there is neither any leadership nor any clear policy. Everybody has prime ministerial ambition. People don't want a remote-controlled government by the Congress, which is the biggest ally. It has no visibility on the ground," he said.

He said Gandhi is a liability for the opposition's INDIA bloc.

"Rahul Gandhi is a liability of the opposition bloc INDIA. Now, their depression over imminent defeat is visible through their abuses which reflect their frustration. INDIA bloc in no way is a challenge to the BJP," he said.

Mocking the opposition bloc over its allies such as JD(U) and RLD deserting it, Naqvi said the Congress wants to rule by the "virtue of dynasty, deputation (whom they will decide) and dictation (who will work as per their whims)."

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the Lok Sabha elections will be organised in seven phases, between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

