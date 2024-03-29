Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Delhi-NCR tonight, says IMD: Check full forecast

The Indian Meteorological Department, in its latest weather forecast, predicted that heavy rain and thunderstorm will lash parts of Delhi and nearby cities on Friday evening for 1-2 hours. Gusty winds and isolated rainfall are expected in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and more from 6 pm onwards. Moderate to heavy rains are expected to lash Delhi NCR (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir) (Mohd Zakir)

In its forecast for Delhi NCR, IMD said that light to moderate rains are expected over the national capital on Friday evening, advancing into heavy rains in a few hours. Hailstorms and precipitation are also expected in Delhi and adjoining cities on March 29, the forecast said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain with heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Palwal, Nuh (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours,” IMD tweeted.

The weather agency further said, “Hailstorm/Precipitation is likely to occur over and adjoining areas of few places of Delhi ( Kanjhawala, Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Deramandi), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar) Sohana (Haryana) Bhiwari (Rajasthan) during next 1 hour.”

Meanwhile, IMD scientists have said that the temperatures in northwest India are currently “abnormal”, most likely influenced by the Western disturbance.

Apart from Delhi and NCR cities, the weather agency also predicted rainfall and precipitation for Jammu and Kashmir. IMD said in its forecast, “Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal may experience heavy rainfall today and adjoining planes will experience light to moderate rainfall, even thunderstorm activity, even hailstorm activity.”

The IMD official made a forecast that the heat wave or warm light conditions are prevailing over Maharashtra and nearby regions. "Heat wave conditions are over Madhya Pradesh for the next two days and dry weather is specifically over central India, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)