Heatwave to scorch northwest, central India till June 15, Delhi sears at 43.8°C

The sweltering heatwave across the northwestern and central belt of India is expected to continue for two more days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast on Saturday. Earlier, the weather department had predicted that the heatwave in Delhi and its neighbouring areas will continue till June 15.

The heatwave is expected to affect isolated areas of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, according to the IMD. These areas have already been reeling under heatwave conditions for the past few days, although the area of impact has reduced slightly.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 29.7 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the MeT stated.

At the same time, at least 22 towns and cities in these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius, whereas UP's Banda was the hottest place in the country at 46.2 degrees Celsius.

The IMD said that the ongoing heatwave since June 2 is due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds. Senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will be slightly bearable, with temperatures down a few notches over the weekend.

However, no major relief is likely till June 15. Moisture-laden winds are expected in the region from June 16 onwards.

Meanwhile, pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12.

Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain "below-normal to near-normal", the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

"No significant heatwave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22)," it added.

